Photo 833
Sun Peeking Through Clouds
Light from the rising sun filters through clouds, illuminating a sleek office building with a prominent antenna on its roof. The city awakens to a new day.
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
1719
photos
54
followers
50
following
835
836
837
838
839
840
841
842
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
23rd February 2024 2:51pm
Tags
light
,
sky
,
sun
,
buildings
,
clouds
,
rays
,
through
,
daytime
,
peek
,
partlycloudy
