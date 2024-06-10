Previous
Floral Symphony in a Kaleidoscopic by vincent24
Photo 949

Floral Symphony in a Kaleidoscopic

The image is a view through a kaleidoscope, showcasing a pattern of pink roses. The dominant colors are various shades of pink from the roses, complemented by the green leaves and occasional brownish tones
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
