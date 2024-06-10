Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 949
Floral Symphony in a Kaleidoscopic
The image is a view through a kaleidoscope, showcasing a pattern of pink roses. The dominant colors are various shades of pink from the roses, complemented by the green leaves and occasional brownish tones
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
1887
photos
62
followers
60
following
260% complete
View this month »
942
943
944
945
946
947
948
949
Latest from all albums
946
457
434
458
947
948
459
949
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
10th June 2024 8:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
pink
,
pattern
,
abstract
,
art
,
design
,
roses
,
botanical
,
floral
,
kaleidoscope
,
symmetry
,
geometric
,
imagery
,
visual
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close