Climbing attempt

In this photo I took at the climbing club in Heidelberg, a climber is captured mid-action, reaching for an orange hold with determination. The climbing wall is a vibrant mix of brightly colored holds and shapes. The textured surface, marked with chalk stains, reveals the wall's frequent use by dedicated climbers. The background is a mosaic of yellow, blue, white, and green holds, interspersed with angular volumes, creating a visually engaging scene. The climber’s focus and agility highlight the physical and mental demands of the sport