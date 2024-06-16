Sign up
Photo 955
Over the Rhine
While driving across the bridge spanning the Rhine River in Cologne, I captured this moment, where the deep blue of the twilight sky meets the reflective surfaces of the modern architecture lining the riverbank.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
16th June 2024 10:19pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
bridge
,
reflections
,
river
,
landscape
,
twilight
,
architecture
,
modern
,
urban
,
cologne
,
rhine
