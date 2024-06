Night scene in Darmstadt

As I was making my way home after a dinner, I crossed the quiet and dimly lit Darmstadt Schloss courtyard. The atmosphere was serene, with the cobblestone path underfoot and the historic buildings around me.



A solitary street lamp cast a pool of light on an old wooden door. In the distance, a figure walked through an illuminated passageway, their silhouette sharply contrasted against the vibrant green and orange hues of the tunnel.