In the heart of Heidelberg, I captured a fleeting moment of solitude and mystery. A man in a floral shirt ascends a stark concrete staircase, his figure partially illuminated by the soft, ethereal glow of a moon projection on the wall. The rugged, industrial setting contrasts sharply with the serene beauty of the moonlight, creating a dreamlike atmosphere. The man's journey upward seems symbolic, as if he is moving toward some unknown destination, guided by the moon's gentle light.Song: Claire de lune (moonlight), from Debussy: