Previous
Reflections on the Way Home by vincent24
Photo 992

Reflections on the Way Home

On my way back home from the office, I captured this moment where the daily life of pedestrians and a cyclist merges with their reflections.
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
271% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise