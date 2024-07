Whirling Lights of Heinerfest

I walk again through the Heinerfest in Darmstadt. And further exercised the "multi-exposure" technique from Vanoost (Artist Challenge). This time by including crowd in front of the Carousel. And this time, i also used a brownish filter, similar to Vanoost. The contrast between the bright carousel and the dark crowd is not easy.. And the multi-exposure of the carousel make strange color effect. Nevertheless, I tried to capture the dynamic essence of the evening.