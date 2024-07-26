Previous
Subject at the Arles Exhibition" by vincent24
Photo 1016

Subject at the Arles Exhibition"

It was wonderful that Eliana, who was featured in one of my photographs, came to see the display. This kind of connection between photographer and subject adds a special dimension to the exhibition experience.
26th July 2024

Vincent

@vincent24
