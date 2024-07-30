Previous
Walking into the Storm by vincent24
Photo 1020

Walking into the Storm

While hiking along the trails of La Berra mountain in the pre-Alps this evening, I I was captivated by the dramatic interplay between the stormy sky and the silhouette of a lone walker.
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
