Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1021
Last light of July in Landquart
I captured this image as the last light of day illuminated the rugged face of the nearby mountain in Landquart, Switzerland.
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2019
photos
75
followers
76
following
279% complete
View this month »
1014
1015
1016
1017
1018
1019
1020
1021
Latest from all albums
59
1017
449
1018
490
1019
1020
1021
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
31st July 2024 8:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
and
,
nature
,
light
,
sky
,
sunset
,
shadow
,
mountains
,
dramatic
,
evening
,
suburban
,
tranquility
,
switzerland
,
landquart
Dave
ace
Beautiful
July 31st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close