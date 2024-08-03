Previous
Dance of Shadows and Light by vincent24
Dance of Shadows and Light

During a tango event in Pourcharesse, I captured this evocative moment where dancers moved gracefully in the warm, dappled light.
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
