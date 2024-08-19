Previous
No limits by vincent24
No limits

On my way to grab groceries in Darmstadt, I found myself captivated by a vibrant "No Limits" ad contrasting with the quiet streets. A passerby in red drifted by as reflections merged the car's interior with the urban landscape.
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details

