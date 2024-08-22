Previous
Fenced flower by vincent24
Photo 1043

Fenced flower

A quick snap done with my iphone, while i was shooting picture with the Analog Canon FT Camera that I recently got from my father. (the camera is older than me). I will post am image from the analog camera once the film is developed.
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details

