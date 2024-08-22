Sign up
Photo 1043
Fenced flower
A quick snap done with my iphone, while i was shooting picture with the Analog Canon FT Camera that I recently got from my father. (the camera is older than me). I will post am image from the analog camera once the film is developed.
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Tags
flower
,
darmstadt
,
fenced
