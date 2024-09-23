Sign up
Photo 1075
Twilight from the Train
As my train departed Rome for Frascati, I captured this view of the Italian countryside..
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Tags
sky
,
train
,
trees
,
landscape
,
dramatic
,
italian
,
journey
,
countryside
,
rome
,
silhouetted
,
lazio
