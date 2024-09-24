Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1076
Echoes of the Past, Glimpses of the Present
As I was walking back to my B&B near Porta Maggiore, the night had fully settled, casting an ethereal glow on the ancient Roman arches. The soft yellow lights illuminated the centuries-old stonework, while an old tram quietly passed underneath.
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2134
photos
80
followers
79
following
294% complete
View this month »
1069
1070
1071
1072
1073
1074
1075
1076
Latest from all albums
74
1073
522
523
1074
524
1075
1076
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
24th September 2024 8:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
photography
,
tram
,
lights
,
landscape
,
city
,
porta
,
architecture
,
history
,
roman
,
urban
,
ancient
,
timeless
,
arches
,
rome
,
maggiore
,
meets
,
modernity
bkb in the city
ace
Very cool
September 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close