Echoes of the Past, Glimpses of the Present by vincent24
Photo 1076

Echoes of the Past, Glimpses of the Present

As I was walking back to my B&B near Porta Maggiore, the night had fully settled, casting an ethereal glow on the ancient Roman arches. The soft yellow lights illuminated the centuries-old stonework, while an old tram quietly passed underneath.
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Vincent

@vincent24
bkb in the city ace
Very cool
September 24th, 2024  
