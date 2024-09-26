Sign up
Photo 1078
Urban Reflections
The vibrant reflection of buildings and electric poles on a car window brings together the old and new elements of the city, blending the lines between reality and reflection.
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
295% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
26th September 2024 5:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
and
,
light
,
window
,
reflection
,
car
,
shadow
,
abstract
,
architecture
,
urban
,
rome
