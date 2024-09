Midnight Bloo

:As I walked back to my B&B from a quiet evening at a nearby restaurant, I stumbled upon this charming scene. The flower shop, illuminated and decorated with colorful string lights, felt like a burst of life amidst the stillness of the Roman night. A cyclist passed by, adding a sense of quiet movement to an otherwise peaceful scene, as the flowers seemed to glow under the artificial light, painting the street with their vibrant hues.: