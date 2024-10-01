Previous
Horse riders by vincent24
Horse riders

While approaching the Gergeti Glacier at 3300m high, two horse rider suddenly appeared.

They were going towards a weather station on the other side of the glacier carrying some stuff.

I was also very impressed by the way they ride on the glacier…(see next photo)
1st October 2024

Vincent

@vincent24
