Previous
Photo 1083
Horse riders
While approaching the Gergeti Glacier at 3300m high, two horse rider suddenly appeared.
They were going towards a weather station on the other side of the glacier carrying some stuff.
I was also very impressed by the way they ride on the glacier…(see next photo)
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2151
photos
80
followers
79
following
296% complete
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
1st October 2024 10:34am
Privacy
Public
Tags
mountain
,
horses
,
georgia
,
riders
,
glacier
,
kazbegi
,
gergeti
