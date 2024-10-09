Previous
Red Wing Over Poland by vincent24
Photo 1091

Red Wing Over Poland

A moment captured through the airplane window. The aircraft's wing, illuminated in a vivid red by its navigation light, cuts through the darkness over Poland
9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

Vincent

bkb in the city ace
Nice shot
October 9th, 2024  
