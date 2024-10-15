Previous
Painting the Earth by vincent24
Photo 1097

Painting the Earth

A nice idea to have a joint artwork painted by all participants to a conference.
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Vincent

@vincent24
Rob Z ace
Such a good idea!
October 15th, 2024  
haskar ace
Love it.
October 15th, 2024  
