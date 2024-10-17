Previous
Through the Cracks by vincent24
Photo 1099

Through the Cracks

A moment frozen in time through a fractured window, as two women work behind the counter, seemingly unaware of the broken glass that refracts their actions.

Keywords:
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
301% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Awesome capture!
October 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise