Photo 1099
Through the Cracks
A moment frozen in time through a fractured window, as two women work behind the counter, seemingly unaware of the broken glass that refracts their actions.
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
Vincent
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
365
X-T2
17th October 2024 7:27pm
light
window
reflection
broken
work
glass
scene
everyday
routine
refraction
shattered
tension
darmstadt
Corinne C
Awesome capture!
October 17th, 2024
