Previous
Photo 1115
Berlin cafe
A fancy cafe on the Mueuminsel in Berlin
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
1
0
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2210
photos
80
followers
79
following
305% complete
1108
1109
1110
1111
1112
1113
1114
1115
1112
1113
468
543
1114
469
544
1115
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
2nd November 2024 1:15pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
street
,
cafe
,
berlin
Lesley
ace
Great candid shot. I love Berlin (my mother in law was from there). My husband will be there tomorrow for a few days for his aunt’s funeral, sadly.
November 3rd, 2024
