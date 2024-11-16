Previous
Shadows of Time by vincent24
Shadows of Time

The afternoon sun cast long shadows across Fribourg’s modern structures, blending seamlessly with the silhouette of an old church in the background. The juxtaposition of old and new, light and dark.
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now.
haskar ace
Lovely composition and shadows.
November 16th, 2024  
Wendy ace
A view many would miss... not you. Excellent.
November 16th, 2024  
