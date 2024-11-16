Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1129
Shadows of Time
The afternoon sun cast long shadows across Fribourg’s modern structures, blending seamlessly with the silhouette of an old church in the background. The juxtaposition of old and new, light and dark.
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2236
photos
80
followers
79
following
309% complete
View this month »
1122
1123
1124
1125
1126
1127
1128
1129
Latest from all albums
1123
552
1124
1125
1126
1127
1128
1129
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
16th November 2024 4:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
,
contrast
,
architecture
,
afternoon
,
urban
,
silence
,
fribourg
haskar
ace
Lovely composition and shadows.
November 16th, 2024
Wendy
ace
A view many would miss... not you. Excellent.
November 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close