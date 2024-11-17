Sign up
Photo 1130
80 years old flower
One of the gift for my mother 80th birthday.
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
1
1
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now.
2237
photos
80
followers
79
following
309% complete
1123
1124
1125
1126
1127
1128
1129
1130
552
1124
1125
1126
1127
1128
1129
1130
Tags
flower
,
gift
Wendy
ace
Happy birthday to Mom . Lovely image.
November 17th, 2024
