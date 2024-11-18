Sign up
Photo 1131
The Return Journey
Driving back from Switzerland to Germany.
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
2
2
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2238
photos
80
followers
79
following
309% complete
1124
1125
1126
1127
1128
1129
1130
1131
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
18th November 2024 7:33pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
night
,
motion
,
drive
,
lights
,
tunnel
,
journey
,
return
Wendy
ace
Fabulous shot.
November 18th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous
November 18th, 2024
