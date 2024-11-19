Previous
Sunset in Chișinău by vincent24
Sunset in Chișinău

Late afternoon on a building rooftop of Chișinău in a warm, golden glow.
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
310% complete

