Dancers in the Window by vincent24
Photo 1133

Dancers in the Window

Behind the glass of Chișinău’s bustling shopping mall, a frozen tableau of ballet dancers graced the walls, their movements etched in vivid shades of pink.
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now.
