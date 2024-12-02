Previous
Night return by vincent24
Photo 1145

Night return

Return to Darmstadt in the cold dark evening.. I took this picture while sitting in the bus from airport to city,
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
313% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne ace
It seems she had a hard day …
December 3rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great pics. We feel the atmosphere.
December 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact