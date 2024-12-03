Previous
Silent Streets, Smoking Sky by vincent24
Photo 1146

Silent Streets, Smoking Sky

The warm glow of streetlights illuminates a quiet Darmstadt neighborhood, while the smokestack towers above, exhaling into the cold night. A contrast of industry and calm, both coexist in their haunting serenity.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
313% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact