Reflections of a Dance by vincent24
Photo 1147

Reflections of a Dance

Beneath the glow of flickering screens, a solitary figure gazes at the dance frozen in time. Memories swirl, lit by vibrant hues, bridging past and present in the rhythm of unspoken stories.
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Vincent

@vincent24
