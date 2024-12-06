Sign up
Photo 1149
Emerald Glow in the Night
A quiet Darmstadt evening, where the mosque stands adorned in an otherworldly green light. The illuminated minarets reach for the heavens, a beacon of serenity against the tranquil road and scattered city lights.
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
light
green
contrast
evening
urban
mosque
tranquility
darmstadt
minarets
Zilli~
ace
Superb signature photo
December 7th, 2024
