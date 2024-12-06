Previous
Emerald Glow in the Night by vincent24
Emerald Glow in the Night

A quiet Darmstadt evening, where the mosque stands adorned in an otherworldly green light. The illuminated minarets reach for the heavens, a beacon of serenity against the tranquil road and scattered city lights.
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Zilli~ ace
Superb signature photo
December 7th, 2024  
