Photo 1151
Tension and Flight
Cables stretch toward the sky, framing high-rise ambitions. A lone bird soars, defying the grid and whispering freedom amidst concrete and steel.
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
8th December 2024 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
flight
,
architecture
,
urban
,
symmetry
,
modernity
,
mannheim
