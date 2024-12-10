Sign up
Waiting Beneath the Green Glow
Taken while waiting for my tramway home, this photo captures a quiet moment at the bus stop near the train station. The glowing green light contrasts with reflections in shattered glass.
10th December 2024
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
10th December 2024 9:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
home
,
train
,
reflections
,
bus
,
stop
,
station
,
urban
,
journey
,
solitude
,
darmstadt
,
tramway
