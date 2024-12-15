Sign up
Photo 1158
Leaving
Photo taken while going to the train station to leave the city.
15th December 2024
15th Dec 24
2
2
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2284
photos
81
followers
79
following
317% complete
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
15th December 2024 7:23pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
night
,
light
,
street
,
tunnel
,
bikes
,
brussels
*lynn
ace
great lighting and nice composition ... the people on the bikes add interest
December 15th, 2024
Andy Oz
ace
Great nighttime shot!
December 15th, 2024
