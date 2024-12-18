Previous
Framed Rhythms by vincent24
Framed Rhythms

The hanging windows captured the essence of tango—fragments of passion framed by music and mystery. Each pane reflected a story, a dance, a fleeting connection in the embrace of a timeless rhythm.
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Vincent

Corinne C ace
Interesting image
December 19th, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Nice shot
December 19th, 2024  
