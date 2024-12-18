Sign up
Photo 1161
Framed Rhythms
The hanging windows captured the essence of tango—fragments of passion framed by music and mystery. Each pane reflected a story, a dance, a fleeting connection in the embrace of a timeless rhythm.
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
2
0
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2290
photos
82
followers
79
following
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
18th December 2024 8:40pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
reflection
,
windows
,
embrace
,
mystery
,
rhythm
,
tango
Corinne C
ace
Interesting image
December 19th, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Nice shot
December 19th, 2024
