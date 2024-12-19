Previous
The Sunlit Path by vincent24
Photo 1162

The Sunlit Path

The sun pierces through the cold winter sky, illuminating the wet tracks. A tram glides silently, and the day seems to pause. Time feels tangible—caught between light and shadow, movement and stillness.
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
318% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact