Previous
Sadness at the Christmas market by vincent24
Photo 1163

Sadness at the Christmas market

Photo taken at the Darmstadt Xmas market.
The same evening, at a Xmas market in another city in Germany, someone drove his car into the crowd…
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
318% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact