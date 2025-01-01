Sign up
Previous
Photo 1175
Arriving in Tokyo
Photo taken in the monorail between the Tokyo airport and the city center.
First impression of the city.
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
1
0
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
1st January 2025 12:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
japan
,
window
,
train
,
cityscape
,
tokyo
Dorothy
ace
An exciting new city to explore!
January 1st, 2025
