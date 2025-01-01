Previous
Arriving in Tokyo by vincent24
Photo 1175

Arriving in Tokyo

Photo taken in the monorail between the Tokyo airport and the city center.

First impression of the city.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Vincent

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
An exciting new city to explore!
January 1st, 2025  
