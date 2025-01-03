Previous
Framed in Red Serenity by vincent24
Photo 1177

Framed in Red Serenity

She aligns her lens through the lattice, her colorful scarf echoing the warmth of the lanterns. A quiet ritual amid the vibrant glow of the shrine.
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
