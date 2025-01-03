Sign up
Previous
Photo 1177
Framed in Red Serenity
She aligns her lens through the lattice, her colorful scarf echoing the warmth of the lanterns. A quiet ritual amid the vibrant glow of the shrine.
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2319
photos
83
followers
79
following
322% complete
View this month »
1170
1171
1172
1173
1174
1175
1176
1177
Latest from all albums
1174
90
477
574
1175
1176
575
1177
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
3rd January 2025 4:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
japan
,
photography
,
serenity
,
focus
,
shrine
,
lanterns
