Previous
Photo 1180
Floating Torii
A sacred gate rises from calm waters, symbolizing the meeting of human devotion and natural beauty. The distant city contrasts the serenity of this timeless icon.
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2334
photos
83
followers
79
following
323% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
6th January 2025 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
japan
,
reflection
,
water
,
serenity
,
gate
,
spirituality
,
torii
,
miyajima
,
hiroshima
