Watching the Giant by vincent24
Photo 1183

Watching the Giant

Holding her white fleece hat against the sea breeze, she gazed at Sakurajima volcano across the bay. Its rugged slopes and wisping clouds reminded her why she'd fallen in love with Kagoshima in the first place.
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details

