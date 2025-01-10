Previous
Commuter train by vincent24
Photo 1184

Commuter train

Very early in the morning, I catch that commuter train from Kagoshima to Kaimon. Twilight came in the middle of the train trip….
Most of Japanese people are wearing mask in public transport.
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now.
Photo Details

