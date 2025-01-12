Sign up
Photo 1186
Moments in Shadow
An orange boy in a Hooper scene….
This was in the Ferry restaurant, as sun cast light and shadow in the green space.
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
0
1
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2357
photos
83
followers
79
following
1179
1180
1181
1182
1183
1184
1185
1186
485
99
1185
584
100
1186
585
486
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
12th January 2025 8:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
japan
,
reflection
,
family
,
shadows
,
ocean
,
contrast
,
silence
,
ferry
,
okinawa
,
solitude
,
kagoshima
,
interior_light
,
ferry_life
