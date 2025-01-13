Sign up
Photo 1187
Kimono and shadows
In the late afternoon sun, a kimono-clad figure passed by an ornate window screen, while a red lantern swayed gently above. A fleeting moment of traditional Japanese elegance.
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Tags
japan
,
shadows
,
aesthetic
,
lantern
,
tradition
,
geometry
,
kimono
,
okinawa
