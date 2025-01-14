Sign up
Previous
Photo 1188
Evening at the Izakaya
Two lifelong friends, their faces weathered by time, share laughter over cold beer and grilled yakitori. The warmth of their friendship fills the traditional Japanese pub as night settles in.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
14th January 2025 8:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
japan
,
friendship
,
elderly
,
companionship
,
okinawa
,
izakaya
,
japanese-culture
Leave a Comment
