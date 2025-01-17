Previous
The Circle of Solitude by vincent24
Photo 1191

The Circle of Solitude

In the silence of the park, a figure moves inside the circle, caught between light and shadow, framed by steel curves.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
326% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact