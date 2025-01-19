Sign up
Previous
Photo 1193
Good bye Japan
Aerial view of a moody Tokyo, as my flight took off from Haneda airport…
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
1
1
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2383
photos
86
followers
81
following
326% complete
View this month »
1186
1187
1188
1189
1190
1191
1192
1193
491
1191
492
591
106
1192
1193
592
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
19th January 2025 1:13pm
Tags
japan
,
view
,
flight
,
tokyo
,
aerial
,
departure
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
Beautiful
January 19th, 2025
