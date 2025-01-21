Sign up
Photo 1194
The Bread Chronicles
Warm light spills over a bakery window, revealing baskets mid-air.
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2386
photos
86
followers
81
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
21st January 2025 6:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
surreal
,
bread
,
story
,
bakery
,
warmth
,
simplicity
,
darmstadt’s
Zilli~
ace
Picture perfect
January 20th, 2025
