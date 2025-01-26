Sign up
Previous
Photo 1200
Dancing in Light and Leaves
Framed by lush leaves and a glowing pink lamp, two dancers sway in connection. A celebration of intimacy amidst vibrant hues.
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
0
1
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2398
photos
86
followers
81
following
328% complete
View this month »
1193
1194
1195
1196
1197
1198
1199
1200
Latest from all albums
107
595
1198
596
1199
494
1200
597
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
26th January 2025 7:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dance
,
colors
,
leaves
,
tango
,
connection
,
milonga
,
atmosphere
,
frankfurt
,
intimacy
,
cuerda
